Govt hears Bernard’s plea

Former Chief Justice Clinton Bernard.

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said the Prime Minister and the Cabinet are aware of concerns raised by former Chief Justice Clinton Bernard about his pension.

Bernard expressed his hurt about the low pension he receives and the legislation to address judges’ pensions not being passed in Parliament, earlier this month.

At a function at his San Fernando West constituency office, Al-Rawi disclosed that Dr Rowley and the Cabinet were aware of the issues raised by Bernard. Recalling the legislation Bernard referred to lapsed under the former People’s Partnership government, Al-Rawi said Cabinet will look at this matter. Al-Rawi also said debate legislation proposing to increase the number of judges could resume as early as September 11. “That is just judicial numbers,” he explained.

Al-Rawi said people who want to know crime is being dealt with, want to know there are adequate judges to treat with matters in court.

He explained that should change be required to legislation governing the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, that discussion involves constitutional change. In those circumstances, Al-Rawi said there needed to be agreement between Government and the Opposition.