Father of murdered men: ‘My grandson won’t grow up in hate’

Snr Supt Henry Galindo of the Homicide Bureau Region 1 presents a boy with a school bag containing school supplies at the police conference room in Riverside Plaza, Port of Spain yesterday.

RONALD WARNER’s two sons were murdered 44 days apart in June and July. But he says even while the pain of losing them in such a violent manner continues to haunt him and his family, he is determined to provide a better future for his eight-year-old grandson.

Speaking with Newsday after police of the Homicide Bureau Region 1 presented school supplies to children of murder victims, Warner said his grandson lost his father in June and his uncle in July, leaving the family traumatised.

But he feels their deaths gave him the opportunity to give his grandson the care and love his sons did not have.

“It was a really sad thing that happened, no question about it.

“Someone came up to me the other day and said that he (grandson) will grow up in hate because he lost his father at such a young age, but I told them ‘no, I will make sure he grows up in love’.

“This was a really nice gesture on the part of the Police Service. It shows that they are still here with the families of murder victims.”

The distribution took place at the police conference room at Riverside Plaza, Port of Spain.

Warner urged parents to take the opportunity to show care for their children.

“They (my sons) were not perfect and they were not saints, but they were always good sons to me. I loved them even though we did not always see eye to eye.”

Over 15 children benefited from yesterday’s distribution, for which police received stationery, schoolbooks and other supplies from private benefactors.

One of the event’s co-ordinators, acting Assistant Commissioner Anthony James, urged children not to allow themselves to become victims of circumstance and to use education as a means of providing a better future for themselves and their communities.

“We must initiate this process to engender proper values among our youth and the whole society, because if we don’t, we will be heading down the road of doom and gloom. I am glad we have the youths and their parents or guardians, so when we encourage development we expect the impact later on will be a benefit to you parents and to society.”

James also praised participating officers and benefactors for their involvement in the donation and said while Homicide Bureau police were charged primarily with investigating murders, building and maintaining good community relations was also a large part of their duties.