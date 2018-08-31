Education ministry: We are prepared for new school term

THE Education Ministry is working towards ensuring that all schools are prepared to open their doors at the start of the new term on Monday.

As part of the preparation, the ministry has issued contracts to over 70 Early Childhood Care and Education teachers, over 50 primary school teachers have been appointed, over 60 secondary school teachers have been sent to schools across the country and over 150 school social workers have been brought on to augment the employee complement of the Student Support Services Division.

A release from the ministry yesterday said teacher training has been a major part of the vacation period where teachers were able to benefit from developmental training in special education, information and education technology, clinical supervision, measurement and evaluation in technical and vocational education and other aspects of education to aid in their personal and professional development.

The regional corporations throughout the country, the TT Unified Teachers Association, the Public Transport Service Corporation, the denominational boards of management and other public and private entities in the business of education, were engaged to assist in the preparation of schools reopening.

The ministry said while it was thought that school readiness only involved infrastructure, preparedness went beyond the building.

“The physical readiness of the school plant cannot be ignored and on the heels of the earthquake on August 21, many people are concerned about the safety and readiness of schools.

As such, the ministry is completing the structural checks along with the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia would be holding a news conference tomorrow (Saturday) to update the public on all matters relating to the opening of the new academic year.