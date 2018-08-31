Cops search for driver after fatal crash

Photo by Enrique Assoon

SOUTHERN Division police are searching for the driver of a car that was involved in a fatal crash earlier today at Pleasantville.

Police are yet to confirm the identity of the deceased but believe he was a resident of Mon Repos.

Police said that at about 8.30 am, the driver was proceeding along the San Fernando by-pass. On reaching the traffic lights near the Pleasantville intersection, the car veered off the road and crashed into a drain. Eyewitnesses told police that the driver came out of the wreck and ran away while a passenger was found dead inside the car. Cpl Ramoutar is leading investigations.