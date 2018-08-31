COP: TT now needs interdependence

DESPITE hardships of crime and the economy, citizens must help further advance TT from a state of independence to one of interdependence, the Congress of the People (COP) urged in its Independence Day message yesterday.

“These hardships have left many citizens insensitive to each other’s needs and the perception that past and present governments are uncaring and unsympathetic. Yet, even in crisis, there are opportunities. Even in the darkness, there is light.

“The jammed networks immediately following the recent earthquake demonstrates that we are still very much our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, and our concern for our neighbours is still very much in our hearts.” The COP said it does not take much to rekindle the warmth of the past, and with this rich heritage in this multi-cultural society, people should celebrate their differences as they forged a common future. “After 56 years, the importance of the ordinary citizen – you, me, our friends, neighbours and every single one of us who loves this land – has not changed.” In fact, it has become even more important if TT is to survive and triumph over some of the challenges the country faces, the party said.

“We have renewed belief that we are ready to move from independence, our first step in our journey, to the second step of interdependence, which values the need for each other.”

Interdependence gives hope and strength to this nation by initiating a new form of politics and governance, said the COP.

“So, as we celebrate this Independence, still reeling from the shocks, after-shocks and even more to come, let us look to the future. We need to return to the common ground that we shared and that we own as a people and as a nation.”

The party quoted Lord Brynner’s (Kade Simon) winning calypso at the first Independence calypso competition in 1962: “This is my land, just as well as your land. This is your place and also it is my place.”

The COP concluded, “So, let’s continue to wear our pride in our nation as we uplift each other and work together to make it our TT.

“Happy Independence TT from the COP family.”