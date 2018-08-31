Carenage all-stars football league launched

Officials meet players from TT Defence Force and Carenage All-Stars XI before an exhibition match at the launch of the 2018 Carenage All-Stars Football League on Saturday. Doing the honours are (from left) Adrian Winter, adviser to the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs; Joel Primus, community sustainability and stakeholder relations adviser, BPTT; Bertrand Phillip, Vice President, Carenage All-Stars Football League; and Nicola Johnson-Williams, treasurer.

AFTER an absence of two years, the Carenage All-Stars Football League is back on the sporting calendar for the 2018 season, thanks to the timely intervention of energy company BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT).

The league, which has been the nursery for several of TT’s outstanding footballers over the years, launched its 2018 season with a stellar exhibition match between a Defence Force Pro League team and Carenage All-Stars X1 last weekend.

The entertaining match, played at the Carenage Recreation Ground, with the Defence Force edging Carenage 4-3 on penalty kicks after the teams had played to a thrilling 3-3 draw at the end of regulation time.

Telani George scored a double for Defence Force, with Brent Sam notching the third goal.

Former national forward Kerry Baptiste also notched a brace for Carenage All-Stars while Tyrone Charles netted the club’s third item.

The Carenage All-Stars Football League is organised by the community-based NGO, Friends and Family Community Group. President of the organisation, Kyron Williams, lauded BPTT for its assistance in re-energising the league in the football-crazy community of Carenage.

“We are proud that Carenage has produced more national footballers than any other community in TT.

The league has been a notable launching pad for TT footballers over the years.