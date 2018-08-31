Caledonia halt Connection’s win streak

Action on Tuesday at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima with Police beating Terminex St Ann's Rangers 3-0 in the TT Pro League.

MORVANT CALEDONIA United held W Connection goalless to end their five-game winning streak in the 2018 Pro League in a round one match-day six fixture at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Wednesday.

Connection still sit atop the 10-team standings with 16 points, three points ahead of San Juan Jabloteh, with Defence Force, Central FC and Club Sando all on 10 points.

Central FC breezed past Point Fortin Civic 4-0 in the first game of a double-header at Mucurapo on Wednesday.

A pair of new recruits, Russell Alfred (from Club Sando) and Jamaican Ewan Grandison (from Portmore United) scored in the fourth and 48th minutes respectively. Jared London netted Central’s third goal in the 68th and substitute Dwight Pope struck in the 90th.

Connection were aiming for a sixth win in as many league games, but they were thwarted by a well-organised and gritty Caledonia outfit.

Midfielder Kevon Goddard had an opportunity to give Connection the lead, after 34 minutes, but his left-footed shot went wide of the mark.

Eleven minutes later, Adan Noel received a pass from Jomal Williams but his effort was saved by Caledonia goalkeeper Terrence Lewis.

There were five minutes of stoppage time due to injuries, which resulted in substitutions for each time.

In the third minute of added-on time, Ronaldo Francois was presented with a chance at goal, but his curling left-footed shot narrowly missed the target.

Connection goalie Julani Archibald needed medical attention after colliding with the post in the 53rd, following a finger-tip save, onto the crossbar from a Kerry Daniel free-kick.

Midway into the second half, Connection midfielder Kierron Mason was caught in possession by Francois who found Sheldon Holder, but the Guyanese striker sent his right-footed shot horribly wide with only Archibald to beat.

Marcus Joseph, the leading scorer thus far in the league with seven goals, had a fantastic opportunity to extend his tally in the 82nd minute.

On the right flank, Kennedy Hinkson fed Kadeem Corbin and the midfielder sent in to a low cross to Joseph.

The striker evaded the challenge of defender Maurice Ford, forced Lewis to commit but sent his left-footed shot inches wide of the left post.

On Tuesday at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, Police brushed aside Terminix St Ann’s Rangers 3-0.

Also on Tuesday in a double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Club Sando registered a 5-4 victory over North East Stars and Defence Force whipped Jabloteh 2-0.

There will be a pair of rescheduled matches tomorrow at Couva, with Rangers meeting Caledonia at 4 pm and Defence Force facing Police at 6 pm.