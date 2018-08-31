AG: Anti-fraud laws coming

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi disclosed that “very aggressive anti-fraud, anti-money laundering and follow the money” will be high on the legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session.

Speaking to reporters at a school supplies distribution function in his San Fernando West constituency office yesterday, Al-Rawi said Parliament will soon reconvene to wrap up some outstanding matters and end the current session.

He identified the payment into court bill and miscellaneous provisions bill as two of the matters to beconcluded.

Saying he will publish a detailed legislative agenda when the new session begins,

Al-Rawi also said there will be legislation to deal with “significant criminal justice improvements.” He added that “very importantly” local government legislation is “ready to move.”

Local government elections are constitutionally due next year.

“We are finally beginning to see the light on the back of all of the work that we have done,” Al-Rawi said.