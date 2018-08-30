Washable paint being considered for 2019 J’Ouvert

J'Ouvert in San Fernando. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Alderman Wendell Stephen, chairman of the Port of Spain Downtown Carnival committee, Wednesday announced they are having discussions to have bandleaders use washable paint for 2019 J’Ouvert.

Speaking to the media after the Port of Spain statutory meeting held at City Hall, Stephen said the suggestion was made by Christian Smith who made a presentation to the committee with two products.

Stephen said while the committee can endorse the paint, they cannot instruct bandleaders to use the paint but it will be recommended.

He said Smith has been encouraged to get in contact with J’Ouvert bands through their associations or through the committee’s registration process to market the paint and a water repel solution.

“The splashing of paint during J’Ouvert has been a problem for the Woodbrook residents. We had a few claims that we could not honour but we tried our best to clean up some of the paints on residents' property for this year."