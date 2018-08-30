TT crush Antigua and Barbuda 5-0

KAYLA Taylor continued her goal scoring form, finding the back of the net twice to lead the TT women’s football team to a crushing 5-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s World Cup qualifier in Jamaica, yesterday.

Taylor’s brace made it five goals in two matches for her, after scoring a hat-trick in TT’s 3-2 opening win against Cuba on Saturday.

Yesterday, Janine Francois got the ball rolling with a goal in the fourth minute, before Taylor doubled the TT advantage in the 16th minute. Tasha St Louis made it 3-0 with a penalty in the 30th minute, before Taylor got her second item in the 39th to make it a commanding 4-0 lead at halftime.

Kennya Cordner, playing her first match of the tournament after joining the team from her Norway base, finished off the scoring with a 65th minute strike.