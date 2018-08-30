Richards grabs bronze in Diamond League

Jereem Richards

JEREEM Richards continued his consistency for TT, earning bronze in the men's 200m event when the 2018 Diamond League continued in Zurich, Switzerland, today.

Richards, the 2018 Commonwealth Games men's 200m gold medallist, finished third in 20.04 seconds. American Noah Lyles copped gold comfortably in 19.67 and Ramil Guliyev of Turkey took silver in 19.98.

Canadian Aaron Brown ended fourth in 20.14, Alex Quinonez of Ecuador was fifth in 20.34, Alex Wilson of Switzerland came sixth in 20.40, South African Luxolo Adams seventh in 20.51 and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain was eighth and last in 20.53.

In the women's 100m event, 2018 Commonwealth Games women's 200m gold medallist Michelle-Lee Ahye of TT finished sixth in 11.01 seconds. Winning gold was Murielle Ahoure of Ivory Coast in 11.01, Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain claimed silver in 11.08 and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast was third in 11.10.

Fourth was Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland in 11.14 and finishing just ahead of Ahye was Dafne Schippers of Netherlands in 11.15. South African Carina Horn was seventh in 11.54 and Nigerian Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor was disqualified for a false start.