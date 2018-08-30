Point Fortin man shot and wounded

Photo: Enrique Assoon

A MASON is in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) after a man shot him four times last night in Point Fortin.

Lester Webb, 37, a worker with the Point Fortin Borough Corporation, received injuries to his right hand, abdomen, buttocks and right leg.

Police said he was standing in the yard of a friend’s home at Fortune Street, Egypt Village, when a man walked up to him and began shooting.

Webb, of E Street, Fanny Village in Point Fortin, fell after he was shot and the gunman ran off. Residents took him to the Point Fortin Area Hospital and contacted Point Fortin police at 9.15 pm. Webb was transferred to SFGH were he remains warded.

Police have not arrested anyone yet. ASP Douglas is leading investigations and Cpl Carter is investigating.