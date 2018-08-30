One year later, Paramin residents still stranded

Some residents of Morne Espoire, Paramin, are confined to their homes, while others are forced to take "dangerous" alternate routes after heavy rains destroyed the only access road leading to their community.

The road was damaged more than 12 months ago, in July 2017.

Newsday spoke to residents this morning who said despite repeated visits from the area's councillor, Catherine Mendez, and other representatives no permanent repairs had begun on the road which remains impassable to vehicles.

"A couple calls were made to our area councillor and a backhoe was sent to clear the land slips to make it passable. Our councillor did what he could have done at that time. The weeks following we kept asking if anything was going to be done and was told that our MP is aware of it and they are awaiting word," said one villager.

The villager said since she was told of this, no work has begun on the road and residents must now take alternate routes to leave and enter the village. These routes, she says, are not safe and are inconvenient.