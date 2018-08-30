NPTA: protest action bad example for children

NPTA president Raffiena Ali-Boodoosingh

THE National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA) said while the association sympathises with teachers who are called upon to stay away from school on September 7, the action will work against the children of the nation.

NPTA president Raffiena Ali-Boodoosingh said the action is setting a bad example for children.

“Protesting and staying away from work are not good values to inculcate in our children.

Are you saying the only way to have dialogue is by doing that? Our children are looking on. While we teach our children to have dialogue to resolve issues yet still the adults are showing the children something different.”