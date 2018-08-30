NPATT gears up for parang festival

National Parang Association (NPATT) president Alicia Jaggasar.

THE National Parang Association (NPATT) will hold a pre-launch jingle competition as well as launch Parang History Month at its Hollis Avenue, Arima headquarters on Saturday.

NPATT president Alicia Jaggasar said the 2018 festival, which will be launched on September 29 and ends January 5, 2019, is themed From Nazareth to Bethlehem, and will feature community events across the country in the build-up to Christmas.

“Parang Festival is the premier parang event for all audiences, investors and stakeholders. Our goal is to rejuvenate a holistic demand and interest in parang music. The festival will serve as a preservation and sustainable development initiative of the parang art form,” Jaggasar said in a media release. She said a lucrative and self-sustaining parang festival product has a viable contribution to make to the economy. Jaggasar said her new team is working hard to make this a reality. The team includes vice president Valarie Marcano, secretary Roxanne Marcano, assistant secretary Arlene La Vaughn and PRO Cassell George.

“The parang festival product can contribute to the development of TT’s economic landscape within the creative and cultural industries. The festival will feature several main attractions as we pursue to rejuvenate the parang brand by remembering our roots, emphasising our purpose and generating perspectives,” Jaggasar said.

This year’s festival will also feature the inaugural staging of Parang History Month.

“Parang History Month begins this month with a pre-launch fundraiser on Saturday at our headquarters. We want to invite everyone to come out, be entertained and most importantly support the art form,” she said.

The Los Alumnos de San Juan lead singer said the NPATT will also be partnering with MovieTowne’s Fiesta Plaza at Invader’s Bay to stage a series of concerts featuring parang bands in Port of Spain every Wednesday in September. On Sundays the road show will move to C3 Centre in San Fernando. The NPATT will also stage a National Junior Parang Festival competition at the Preysal Secondary on November 17 and 18. Community shows are also scheduled at churches, community centres and recreation grounds around the country. “Last year 60 schools – 35 primary and 25 secondary, approximately 1,000 children – participated in this developmental heritage-conserving affair. There has been significant incremental growth in the number of schools and students participating in the junior festival each year.

“The junior festival gives our nation’s youth an early introduction to a foreign language via a powerful, healthy, patriotic music conduit. With funding aid, NPATT seeks to host year-round workshops and offer technical assistance to the parang programmes at schools nationwide,” Jaggasar said.