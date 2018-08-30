Four charged with PH driver’s murder

Photo courtesy TTPS

Four men have been charged with the murder of 27-year-old PH driver Jerrell Aris-Mendez, who was shot in Diego Martin while working last Monday.

The men, Paul Williams, 22, and Isaiah Pantin of Diego Martin, Shakeem Charles, 20, and 20-year-old Joseph George of Port of Spain appeared before acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Nannette Ford-John at the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Charles and George face additional charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to a release from the TT Police Service (TTPS) the matter was postponed to September 26.

The release said Aris-Mendez, a 27-year-old of Fatima Trace, Laventille, was allegedly hired to transport four men with his vehicle, into the Cascade area around 11.50 am on August 20.

While at Bagatelle Extension Road, Diego Martin, the passengers, two of whom were said to be armed, announced a robbery. There was a struggle and Aris-Mendez died at the scene after he was shot several times.