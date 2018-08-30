Erin FC, Prison in lone Super League match

CELLAR-placed Metal X Erin FC will be seeking a second win of the season, while Prison Service FC will be looking for a second consecutive victory when both teams meet in a rescheduled TT Super League match today.

The two teams will meet at YTC Ground, Arouca, at 3.30 pm, in the day’s lone fixture.

Prison Service sitting centre-table at seventh is off a 1-0 win over Bethel United over the weekend while Erin FC took away a point in a goalless draw to San Fernando Giants.

There will be no league matches this weekend. Instead, the knockout competition will open with round one at six venues on Sunday.

Fixtures

Rescheduled - Match Day 9

Prison Service FC vs Metal X Erin FC, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm

Knockout competition (Round One)

Cunupia FC vs Metal X Erin FC, Larry Gomes Stadium, 4 pm

Guaya United vs San Fernando Giants, Guayaguayare Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Matura Reunited FC v Petit Valley / Diego Martin Utd, Valencia Secondary, 4 pm

Police FC vs Bethel United, Police Barracks, St James, 4 pm

Prison Service vs Club Sando FC, YTC, Arouca, 3.30 pm

RSSR FC v UTT, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 4 pm