Duathlon to feature at Cycling on the Avenue

Michael Phillips of Phillips Promotions, from left, Gerald Hadeed, chief executive and CEO of Beacon and Paul Hee Houng, president of the TT Triathlon Federation.

BEACON Cycling On The Avenue Seven, is scheduled to pedal off on October 10 from 7 pm around its usual 1.3K circuit at Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

The announcement was made by event organizer Michael Phillips of Phillips Promotions at a media conference yesterday at Mike’s Bikes, which is also the start/finish point on Ariapita Avenue for the competition.

Phillips revealed the international cycling spectacle will for the first time feature a duathlon segment for Primary and Secondary schools, dubbed “Du The Avenue.” These races also have on offer additional prizes for top overall schools.

Welcoming the news of the duathlon’s inclusion was Paul Hee Houng, president of the TT Triathlon Federation. In his remarks, Hee Houng said it was a great opportunity to showcase the abilities of young athletes on a bigger and more visible stage. He admitted that while triathlon and duathlon have been growing in participation and performance, the public remains largely unaware of such accomplishments due mainly to where events are staged. However, the triathlon president expressed delight that a number of schools and clubs would have the privilege of night racing in front of a large prime time audience come October 10.

Beacon has retained title sponsorship of Cycling On The Avenue for a seventh straight year. Expressing his company’s long-standing commitment to the event and cycling on a whole was Gerald Hadeed, chief executive and CEO of Beacon.

He informed the media that Beacon at its core is about making good on its policy holder’s claims, especially in times of disaster where rebuilding is necessary. He said in keeping with its values and as part of its corporate social responsibility, Beacon came to the rescue of the sport of cycling which needed to be rebuilt after its decline. He affirmed that after partnering with cycling promoter Phillips over two decades ago, he is proud of the sports return to a greater level of prominence and national interest. This year’s Beacon Cycling On The Avenue has as its tagline “Fortune Favours The Fastest” with several cash prizes including TT $10,000 for the winner of the main race.