Diatonic youth make music

Campers take focus during the graduation. (Photos courtesy Diatonic Pan Institute.

GARY CARDINEZ

TWENTY-FOUR children participated and graduated from Vacation Pan Camp organised by Diatonic Pan Institute. The camp ran from July 9 to August 10 and the happy campers were taught to play an instrument, understand rhythm and music theory. Sporting activities were also part of the camp.

Diatonic Pan Institute is a registered community based organisation (CBO) and NGO and the camp was managed and executed by youthful members of the institute who are all qualified graded musicians.

Alyssa Saney, 14, was the administrator with 16-year-old Jemeel Byer as music tutor. They were ably assisted by Leiah Mollineau, 16; Kyle Charles, 18; and Nicholai Hospedales, 14.

The camp graduation took place on August 11and students showed off their acquired skills to the delight of their parents, friends and extended families. They all received a certificate and a token.

Pan Trinbago South Central region vice chairman Richard Baker, Atlantic LNG’s Denise Maloney and councillors from the Siparia Regional Corporation were also in attendance.

Institute president Keith Byer told the audience of the importance of sports and culture (emphasis on the pan) on the nation’s youth. He also emphasised that the camp was a type of training the trainer as the youthful members who managed the camp were actually being taught life skills and development for adulthood.

Diatonic Pan Institute was assisted by Atlantic LNG, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts and so the camp was free to students.