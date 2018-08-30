Calypso Girls defeat Grenada 82-41

SHERDON PIERRE

PROLIFIC shooting and teamwork in defence allowed the TT netball team to remain unbeaten as they overcome a spirited first half by Grenada to win comprehensively 82-41, on Tuesday night, at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Barbados.

Having in mind that Grenada may have been his team’s biggest challenge thus far in the tournament, coach Leslie “Pepe” Gomes reverted to the line-up that played the first match in the tournament against the USA. He started with Samantha Wallace (goal-shoot), Kalifa Mc Collin (goal-attack), Rhonda John- Davis (wing attack) Candice Guerero(center), Onella Jack (wing defence) Kemba Duncan (goal defence), Shaquanda Greene (goal-keep).

The Caribbean match-up was keenly contested at the start with each team scoring goals in their opening possessions. Grenada’s defence were struggling to restrict TT’s perfect shooters in the quarter while the Calypso Girls had similar problems with their opponent’s goal-shoot, the towering figure of Lottysha Cato who was a threat with her height and accuracy.

However, TT adjusted to high-pressed defending at the center court; something coach “Pepe” was working on throughout the tournament. This strategy was effective as it limited Grenada’s possession and supply to their six-foot six-inch shooter Cato, who became her country’s first ever professional netballer almost a decade ago. Cato finished the quarter with 13 goals while TT’s Wallace and Mc Collin were perfect with 15 and seven goals respectively allowing the twin-island team to finish the quarter with a 22-14 advantage.

Midway through the second quarter, the “Spice-Isle” switched Cato to goal-keep in an effort to restrict Wallace but she was too good for any defender on the night. Mc Collin’s movement into space and link up play with the centre court made life easier for her shooting partner. The UK-based Mc Collin remained perfect with 11 goals while Australian-based professional, Wallace completed the first half emphatically with 32 from 33 attempts. Their efforts at the rim helped TT maintain a healthy lead of 25-43 at half-time.

In the second half, coach “Pepe” continued to rotate his squad giving playing time to other players as well as trying to sort out his best defensive team. TT demonstrated some exquisite quick passing and scoring in route to wrapping up an impressive 82-41 victory which is their third consecutive victory in the tournament. Wallace ended with 45 goals from 49 attempts, Mc Collin (25 from 26), former captain Joelisa Cooper and Tahira Hollingsworth chipped in with six goals apiece.

TT’s coach said after his team’s third victory, “It was a tougher team, we are still working on the defence. The adjustment made in the second half seemed to have worked so we jotted that down in the notebook.” He added, “We expected Barbados to be the best opponent in this competition but we will continue to take one game at a time, we play one game at a time so we prepare for one team at a time.”

Wallace was informed earlier in the day that she was named Most Valuable Player for her club team New South Wales for the last season. She commented on her performance on the night, “My position is to shoot; I am going to do responsibility on the court. I am missing more shots than I want but in the tougher game I will be good.” Commenting on her team`s performance, she said, “We adjusted really well defensively also to get all the players on the court was really good by the coach… we are taking each game a step at a time.”