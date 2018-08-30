Amputee charged with murder

AMPUTEE CHARGED WITH MURDER : Kevin Civilien

KEVIN CIVILIEN, the 37-year-old amputee who was arrested for the murder of Shammy Phillip in Sangre Grande, was charged on Wednesday, and appeared before Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Sangre Grande Magistrates Court.

Civilien was also slapped with a gun and ammunition possession charge.

Last Friday, Civilien of Ramdass Trace, Sangre Grande, allegedly went to the Mahabir Transport Company, armed with a gun, and was talking with the owner, when the conversation got heated and he took out his gun and fired.

Phillip, who was taking a cigarette break nearby was hit in the chest and died on the spot.

Police later arrested Civilien, who lives nearby.

Defense attorney Fareed Ali told Newsday that on Wednesday afternoon Civilien was ushered out of a holding cell in the Sangre Grande Police Station and into the court without legal representation.

Newsday was also told Civilien, who has been battling diabetes for a number of years, has not been getting his regular insulin shots, and has been fed a diet of tomato choka, rice, and cheese sandwiches since he was arrested.

Civilien was remanded to the Golden Grove Prison, and his case adjourned to September 26.