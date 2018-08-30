AG: Govt made best decision on Petrotrin

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday said Government took the best decision it could regarding the closure of Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.

At a school supplies distribution function at his San Fernando West constituency office, Al-Rawi told reporters, “I am confident that when the Prime Minister gives the details of the restructuring and the Government’s support for the management of that restructuring, that a lot of fears will be addressed.”

Dr Rowley will address the nation on Sunday. Al-Rawi was unfazed by Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget’s warning that Government will pay a heavy political price for restructuring Petrotrin.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard a nice word in a difficult circumstance. I don’t take any insult by the way Mr Roget is bringing his advocacy.” He was also unfazed by statements made about Petrotrin at a Joint Trade Union Movement news conference earlier in the day. “The Government is prepared for all eventualities.”

Referring to all the challenges Petrotrin is facing, Al-Rawi said, “The point is, if we were to give Petrotrin $25 billion right now and say here is the money, you are guaranteed to lose $2 billion per year. That is an unsustainable equation.”

Acknowledging the refinery’s closure as “a very serious announcement,” Al-Rawi said it would affect constituents in San Fernando West, Pointe-a-Pierre and San Fernando East.