Privy Council clears way for highway

THE Judicial Committee of the Privy Council yesterday dismissed the appeal by Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) against the award of the Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) granted to the Works and Transport Ministry for the construction of the Cumuto to Manzanilla highway. This means the construction of the highway can proceed.

The Privy Council’s judgment will be delivered on October 8. The matter concerned the granting of a CEC to the ministry last June for the construction of a 5000-metre highway in the Sangre Grande area.

FFOS alleged that the EMA’s grant of the permit to the ministry was “unreasonable, illegal, procedurally improper, irrational, null and void and of no effect.”

The Privy Council, the ministry said, has unequivocally reaffirmed the decisions of the local courts in this matter.

The construction of the highway, the ministry reiterated, was never intended to include any part of the Aripo Savannas as alleged by FFOS.