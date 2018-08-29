Overjoyed atUWI honourfor Shadow

THE EDITOR: As a calypso lover, who in 1970 fell in love with the music of the genius Shadow (Winston Bailey), I am overjoyed about the University of the West Indies (UWI) giving the “King From Hell” an honorary doctorate.

This honour, which will be bestowed on Shadow in October, has resonated among his fans and calypso lovers.

Shadow’s contribution to the world of calypso and our nation has been tremendous. His songs have been mind-blowing, some in keeping with his mysterious persona. Some have prompted the question, “Whey Shadow get that idea from?”

This unique singer/songwriter is deserving of his honorary Doctor of Letters, which some say should have been conferred years ago. I am not going there. However, I want to congratulate UWI’s Advisory Council on this wise choice.

God willing, I expect to witness this event, a piece of calypso history. I can’t wait to hear, “You are now Dr Shadow!”

KEITH ANDERSON, Port of Spain