One-legged suspect on suicide watch

WHILE police prepare a file to present to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the shooting death of Shammy Phillip at Rampersad Trace, Sangre Grande last Friday, a 37-year-old diabetic amputee, the main suspect, is under suicide watch while in police custody.

Defence attorney Fareed Ali told Newsday yesterday, the man who has been in police custody since Philip’s murder has a strict diet and medication routine.

Ali is claiming, however, police have not been giving his client his medication on time, and he is being fed bread and cheese for breakfast, and rice and tomato choka for lunch and dinner. He said this has caused the suspect’s blood sugar level to rise three times above the normal level.

Ali told Newsday, because of the alleged bad treatment, the man is threatening to kill himself.

Newsday was told the man had to be hospitalised on Sunday because of his high blood sugar level. The suspect, who lived near Mahabir Transport - the garage where Philip was killed, has been battling with diabetes for years. Newsday was told because of a mismanaged injury, the man’s right leg had to be amputated just below the knee.

Last Friday, he allegedly went to Mahabir Transport and was speaking with the owner. The conversation turned into an argument and the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

Philip, who was standing at the entrance of the garage, was shot in the head. He died on the spot.