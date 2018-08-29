No malaria outbreak in TT

THE public is being told by the Ministry of Health, there is no malaria outbreak in TT.

In a media release yesterday, the ministry said cases of malaria recorded for the year, thus far, are not unusual. It said the majority of confirmed cases were imported from neighbouring countries. The ministry further advised people to continue to take measures to prevent the spread of malaria through integrated vector control management practices. It said its efforts to minimise risk of the spread of the disease includes indoor residual spraying, spraying at the homes and surrounding areas of confirmed cases, distribution of bed nets to suspected and confirmed cases, mapping of confirmed cases for targeted interventions using geographic information systems and routine visits throughout the country to identify breeding sites and facilitate source reduction. The ministry said a multidisciplinary team from the county medical officer in St Patrick, is doing surveillance and health education activities in the targeted community of Cedros.The ministry said malaria evaluators are also stationed throughout the country at various health centres, major hospitals and at the Cedros port of entry to collect blood samples from individuals demonstrating symptoms suggestive of malaria. The public is reminded to use mosquito repellents, screen doors and windows, wear protective clothing and keep their surroundings clean.