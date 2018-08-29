NCRHA boss gets Paul Harris award

NCRHA ‘s chief executive officer Davlin Thomas, right, accepts the Paul Harris Fellow award from immediate past president of the Rotary Club, Valvie Hernandez.

CHIEF Executive Officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas received the Paul Harris Fellow award from the Rotary Club of St Augustine.

The award was given “in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among people of the world,” said a media release.

Thomas was presented with the award by the club’s immediate past president Valvie Hernandez and president Deelard Nelson during their visit to the NCRHA’s office at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

The Rotary Club commended Thomas for his outstanding leadership and management during his tenure, highlighting the impact of community health projects such as Walk The Talk; Brother’s Keeper; Ready for the Road; and the more recent Community Partnership First Response Training programme in Blanchisseuse, among others.

Thomas, who indicated he was honoured to receive the award, credited the achievement to the diligent efforts and commitment of the NCHRA’s staff.

“They are the ones that have dedicated their lives to serving the people. This award is for the entire NCRHA team.

I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to all members of staff that have contributed so greatly to the success of these initiatives… this is for all of us,” Thomas said.