MP: Don’t turn HDC home to a ghetto

D'Abadie/O'Meara MP, Ancil Antoine, gives the key to a new Nepuyo Court, Malabar Housing Development house, to a new mother at a distribution ceremony. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

D'abadie/O'Meara MP Ancil Antoine today advised new homeowners not to turn their environment into a "ghetto."

Antoine was speaking at a housing distribution ceremony hosted by the Housing Ministry and the Housing Development Corporation, where 50 families received packages for their new homes at Nepuyo Court, Malabar.

The project was supposed to produce 94 three-bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse units. To date 50 units have been completed with 25 units to be completed by the end of October.

Antoine told the homeowners their new homes were valuable investments.

He acknowledged that people were looking for low-cost affordable housing, but unfortunately some did not qualify for the mortgage.

He said there needed to be a shift in the paradigm of who qualified for Government houses saying that not only people who held permanent employment should be given approval, but also contract employees and self-employed business people. He said permanent employment does not always mean profitable employment.

