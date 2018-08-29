Monroe Road a hazard for motorists

THE EDITOR: There are some really bad potholes on Monroe Road, Chaguanas. They are so bad that drivers have to swerve to the right to avoid damaging their vehicles. What makes it even worse is that some oncoming and immature drivers feel the need to speed up when we try to avoid the potholes by moving to “their” side of the road.

For those drivers who are unaware of how bad the holes are on Monroe Road, please be advised that you are making a bad situation even worse. The Government is not helping us, so the least we can do is to work together and allow people to avoid the bad holes by slowing down to allow us to make this happen.

CHELSEA BEDASE, Chaguanas