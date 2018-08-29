Maxie back to work next week

PUBLIC Administration and Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie. File photo

LA Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie was confident that he will be back to work next week. He expressed this confidence to Newsday today.

Cuffie suffered a stroke last September. He recuperated at a hospital in Washington, DC, from that time until July, when he returned home.

Formerly public administration and communications minister, Cuffie was reassigned as minister in the Public Administration Ministry and then to parliamentary secretary.

Cuffie was out and about with Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan touring projects in his constituency earlier this month. Sinanan was caretaker for La Horquetta/Talparo while Cuffie was abroad.

Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald was appointed Public Administration Minister.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young is now Communications Minister. Last month, Young was appointed National Security Minister.