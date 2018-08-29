Griffith’s meeting with prison officers ‘positive’

Prison Officers Association president Ceron Richards.

CERON Richards, president of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) described as “positive” a meeting held yesterday between newly-appointed Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the association.

Richards said several good things were taken from the meeting held at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

“The commissioner of police embraced all the concerns that were raised,” Richards said.

“He understood the situation that was articulated to him, and the situations that officers have been experiencing over the years. He has committed to looking deeply into those issues, and apply remedies or assist as much as possible.”

Griffith also met acting Commissioner of Prisons Dane Clarke and other executives in the prison service to discuss the safety and security of prison officers on and off duty. Over the past 16 years, 17 prison officers have been murdered.

The last prison officer to lose his life was Devendra Boodooram, a 45-year-old officer with 25 years’ service. He was killed mere metres away from the Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street on January 26.