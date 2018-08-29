Forgive PNM for skit and move on

THE EDITOR: I believe there is a power greater than ourselves. The 6.9 earthquake that rocked TT is further evidence of that. It made some of us realise that there is more to life than money and material things.

Unfortunately, many still have not received this message as the crime rate continues to rise. Now should be the time to forgive each other of wrongs and begin working together to make TT a better place.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley recently apologised to the Hindu community for the skit the Tabaquite constituency group performed at the PNM family day. This was a positive step in the right direction. However, for some reason some people still have not forgiven the PNM. It’s time to move on to other matters.

Any right thinking person knows that the skit was not meant to intentionally offend women or Hindus, but it did send the wrong message and some people were deeply offended and hurt, and rightly so.

The protesters and critics were not planning to let this one go and the Prime Minister was left with no choice but to defuse the situation by apologising. An apology is the mark of a strong character, not a weak one.

The Prime Minister was understandably hesitant to say sorry for the skit because in the tough world of politics, to admit fault means an invitation to be attacked relentlessly.

However in this situation I think it will disarm some of the critics because people seemed genuinely hurt and offended by the family day display.

It was humble of the PM to apologise and it showed a willingness to be less powerful and give those who were angry some space for grievance.

It seems like a genuine apology and I think everyone should forgive and move on from this and begin the healing process. However, we are still experiencing political aftershocks as a few people have still refused to let go of the issue.

SIMON WRIGHT, Chaguanas