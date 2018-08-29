Ellie Mannette dies at 91

Pan pioneer Ellie Mannette. Photo courtesy: When Steel Talks

Pan pioneer Elliot “Ellie” Mannette, 91, passed away this morning at 10.50 am at a hospital in West Virginia, USA. He was surrounded by people who loved him up until the very end.

His family thanked everyone for all their thoughts and prayers, stating that Mannette was truly touched to see how much he was loved around the world.

Mannette dedicated his life for the development of the steel pan. His goal was to create and leave a legacy for his students to follow and continue his work. He was awarded the Chaconia silver medal in 2000 for outstanding cultural achievement. In the same year, he received an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine. He was known as the father of the modern steelpan.