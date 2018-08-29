Cunningham urges attention to time, cost on health centre

Representative for Providence/Mason Hall/Moriah, Assemblyman Sheldon Cunningham, delivers the vote of thanks at Monday’s sod-turning for the Moriah Health Centre.

Sheldon Cunningham, Assistant Secretary in the Division of Infrastructure, on Monday urged his constituents in Mason Hall/ Moriah/ Providence to ensure that the health centre being constructed in Moriah is done within the stipulated 18 months’ time and at the proposed $28 million cost.

Cunningham, addressing residents who gathered for Monday’s sod turning for start of construction of the facility, to be overseen by the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT), promised his will in turn continue to lobby to ensure that the facility would be completed during his term in office.

“You have given me a steadfastness to ensure that I stand with the people and the people will stand with me to ensure that whatever we do in this area is done for the benefit of the people,” he said.

He addressed Health Secretary Agatha Carrington who was at the event, stating, “I know you would see this project to an end. I know you would ensure the 18 months is not two years as we have waited almost 10 years to actually see this.”

Carrington said she was committed to seeing Moriah was served with a facility worth $28 million.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles lauded his administration for what he said were several projects having been started or commissioned this month, including the Moriah Health Centre.

Meanwhile, residents of Moriah and environs said they were relieved that construction was starting in the facility, and they were hopeful that it would be completed on time.

Vice President of the Moriah Village Council, Sandra Gopaul, noted that the project was long overdue.

“I’ve lived in this community for the past 39 years and I’ve lived to see it (health centre) come to past. The plans and everything were drawn up, the Village Council have been working on it years, years, years… when the plans came into our hands there was a setback, and everything went down in 2008 and here it is, we are on board,” said Gopual.

Construction of the Health Centre is to begin in September.