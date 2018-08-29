CoP tells police: Fitness counts in crime-fighting

Photo: Enrique Assoon

PHYSICALLY fit police officers have greater capabilities on the beat and in emergency situations, says Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who said he intends to look into fitness assessments in the police.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Griffith said physical fitness is an asset to police.

"Each arm of the protective services will develop physical fitness requirements and assessments to suit their needs. They have their own structure and we (the police) have ours. I am aware that in some police stations there are gymnasiums for the officers to use.

"Optimum physical fitness not only supports a healthier lifestyle, but also provides the basis for increased physical capacity and output on the job."

Griffith also urged police officers to do their best and maintain a high level of fitness in their lifestyle to ensure optimum performance in the field.

"Police officers do have physically strenuous jobs at times, and it is crucial that they are in top physical shape to be better able to perform their jobs to the best of their abilities. The physical fitness of a police officer is an essential part of their survival and longevity in service."

He said the job of a police officer is a high-stress one and physical activity is one key element to de-stressing, as well as to maintaining high-level functionality.

Griffith also said he is intent on using secondary crime prevention methods including sport to strengthen the links between the police and various communities.