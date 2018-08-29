Computer glitch toblame again

THE EDITOR: The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has failed yet another year to deliver the 2018 CSEC results on a timely basis to thousands of students across the Caribbean.

What is laughable is every year CXC gives the same cheap excuse – blame it on a computer glitch. It’s ironic that not even the thousands of students in Barbados, the home of CXC, were spared the frustration and disappointment.

CXC has been doing this exercise for many years and every year there is a problem with the student portal that prevents students from accessing their results online despite the assurance from CXC that the results will be available at a particular time. Teachers and students in TT are forced to endure this unfair experience every year.

TT is one of the largest financial contributors to CXC and Education Minister Anthony Garcia must demand answers on behalf of the thousands of frustrated students, teachers and parents of this country.

Teachers and principals can also testify that CXC’s IT troubles are not limited to the release of CSEC results alone, but many other issues. CXC must fix this problem once and for all if it wants to regain the trust and confidence of its education partners across the region.

SHARON SURJOO, Carenage