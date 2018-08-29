Charles alleges Dragon deal secrecy

MP for Naparima Rodney Charles PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

THE Dragon gas deal signed between TT and Venezuela is just the latest Government initiative to be shrouded in secrecy, complained Naparima MP Rodney Charles in a statement Monday.

“Recently Dr Rowley and the Minister of Everything signed a secret agreement with Maduro. We do not know why Dragon field, totally owned by Venezuela, was prioritised over Loran Manatee in which we have a 26 per cent interest.”

Charles asked how close are Russian interests in fields near Dragon and will TT have to deal with them in the future.

Has the deal been ratified by the Venezuelan Parliament, and would it survive a change of government? “Are the prices agreed to competitive with those likely to be offered by the Jamaican re-gasification and storage unit being set up by the US to export LNG to the Caribbean?” Does the deal make the Government beholden to Shell?

“Why is Dr Rowley so silent on matters which impact our very future? What happens if these projects do not pan out? Who bears the costs if these projects fail?” He feared a flop like Malcolm Jones’failed Gas to Liquids and desulphurisation projects in which TT lost US $850 million?

“Are Dr Rowley and Stuart Young our best negotiators and can they be relied upon to make the best deals? What has been their track record with similar negotiations? If the various deals made to acquire inter islands ferries are anything to go by then we are in deep, deep trouble. “We are completely in the dark about activities of this Government. We should be worried.”

He said under the Dragon deal, citizens of TT remain totally in the dark about almost everything under this government as in the Sandals negotiations, the Galleon Passage fiasco, our diversification ‘mystery plans.’

“It is as if our views do not matter or we are incapable of comprehending the workings of Government or that they have something to hide. It has become somewhat of a pattern under this Government where, whenever major deals or events are taking place and the public demands transparency and accountability, we are expected to trust the Government’s judgement otherwise we are deemed unpatriotic.”

Charles hit the Prime Minister for recently saying the Sandals project will go ahead unless blocked by a court order, as we have talked about it long enough.

The MP said, “Have we really talked ‘long enough’ when we are not provided with basic information to make informed comments?

“So billions are being spent on Sandals and despite warnings from our Caribbean neighbours and our own misgivings; we are deemed unpatriotic if we ask what are the business plans, the anticipated return on investment, the opportunity costs, the management arrangements and tax breaks provided.

“Shut up and take what’s agreed to by us, appears to be this Government’s approach.”

Charles hit the Government’s “total silence” on his repeated calls to publish Ambassador Christopher Thomas’ report into TT’s opposition to a fee waiver for hurricane-hit Dominica at the Organisation of American States (OAS.)

Charles alleged similar secrecy over a $150,000 payout to the former personal secretary of former sport minister Darryl Smith.