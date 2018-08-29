Brown Girl to screen at TTFF

Calypsonian David Rudder at right makes a guest appearance in Brown Girl Begins which will have its TT premiere at the TTFF in September.

BROWN Girl Begins, an award-winning feature film directed by Sharon Lewis, will have its TT premiere at the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF) in Port of Spain.

The film is inspired by Jamaican/Canadian author Nalo Hopkinson’s award-winning novel, Brown Girl in the Ring.

Brown Girl Begins, written by Lewis, tells the post-apocalyptic tale about a young black woman who is trapped in a world forced upon her.

Ti-Jeanne, a reluctant priestess, must resurrect Caribbean spirits and survive the possession ritual that killed her mother or her people will die. The fantasy elements of Brown Girl Begins have their basis in Caribbean folklore, said a media release.

The film features a guest appearance by calypsonian superstar David Rudder and stars Mouna Traoré (In Contempt), Emmanuel Kabongo (Hemlock Grove), Shakura S’Aida (Lost Girl), Nigel Shawn Williams (Suits), Rachael Crawford (The Expanse) and renowned opera singer Measha Brueggergosman. Award-winning producers of the film includes Vince Buda (Crown and Anchor), Floyd Kane (Jean of the Joneses) and Jenn Paul (Footprints)

Brown Girl Begins has been garnering awards at film festivals around the world including,

Urbanworld Film Festival (nominated Best Narrative);

Montreal International Black Film Festival (Nominated Best Narrative);

Houston Black Film Festival (Best Costume Design);

Timehri Film Festival in Guyana;

The Pan African Film Festival in LA (triple screening) (Nominated Best Narrative)

Indie Film Festival (we won: “Award of Merit Special Mention: African American”)

Lewis, who was voted as one of the top ten most powerful women in Canada by Elle Magazine, explains that “the journey of adapting Nalo Hopkinson’s novel, Brown Girl in the Ring to the screen reflects my own journey as a Brown Girl yearning to see a mash-up Caribbean-Canadian futurist story on the big screen.”

The film will screen on September 21, MovieTowne San Fernando at 6 pm;

September 22, MovieTowne, Invader’s Bay Port of Spain at 6 pm and a special Q+A session with Lewis;

September 25, MovieTowne Tobago 6.30 pm; and later at 8.30 pm at MovieTowne Port of Spain. To view trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqDLorjZqUg