A ferry fit for laid-back,‘unhustled’ Tobagonians

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister’s utterances at his conversation with the people of Tobago gave us an insight into the visionaries that are governing our country. I gleaned from his conversation that the Galleons Passage is really fit for the Toco to Tobago route, but it will be used for the Port of Spain to Tobago route in the meantime.

The Prime Minister told the people, “If you want speed, don’t go on the ferry.” Indications are that the ferry would take in excess of four hours for the journey. Now these words are full of wisdom and must not be taken lightly. Rowley’s words give an idea of the depth of thought that went into purchasing the Galleons Passage and how much this Government loves and cares for the people of Tobago.

On my trips to Tobago, I have always admired and frankly been a little jealous of how “unhustled,” unstressed and laid-back the people of Tobago are. I have often wondered why can’t we Trinis be like them?

Now this Government is clearly aware of this quality in our Tobago people and has gone through great pains to find a ferry that matches this quality of the Tobago people. A ferry that is “unhustled” and as laid-back as the people of Tobago. I challenge anyone to find a more caring government. This Government is trying its best to make the Tobago people happy.

Whilst the rest of the world is finding more efficient and faster means for all types of transportation, the Prime Minister has declared that there will be no hustling. He reminded the people, including possible tourists, that not long ago they used to do whole-night and whole-day sailings, and, if need be, they should be happy to do that until we get the real thing.

Rowley has also pointed out with great pomp, flair and despatch that we have choices. He said the cargo boat does not work so good but it does the job, the other ferry breaks down ever so often but it works, and now we are getting one that does not speed. So you should not complain because you have choices and the job is getting done.

Meanwhile, the management approach for starting the Toco to Tobago sea bridge is really unbelievable and eye-catching. There is no infrastructure to accommodate the vehicle traffic to Toco; the existing road in a deplorable state; there is talk of a new road; there is no port, but the great planners have bought the ferry already. Now that we have purchased the ferry the next thing to do is to get on with the job of building the infrastructure. A clear case of putting the cart before the horse.

And on top of all of this, the Prime Minister told the people that in spite of the problems they perceive they are having (transport and crime at the head of the list) they are duty bound to say that all is well and good so that the tourists will start returning to Tobago. All they have to do is grin and bear it and everything will be fine.

This is clearly a team of managers that is ultra-sensitive to the needs of the nation and is laser-focused on making everything fit for purpose.

SHAFFIAT HOSEIN via e-mail