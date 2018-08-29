11 per cent fewer road deaths

Photo: Enrique Asson

TRAFFIC Branch ASP Harrinarine Rampath boasted of an 11 per cent reduction in road fatalities at the weekly police press briefing at the Police Administration Building yesterday.

Rampath said the breathalyser and strategically placed speed guns positively affected the way people were using the roads.

“The breathalyser in particular has impacted on drinking and driving,” Rampath said. “It still happens, but people are now fearful they may lose their permit or be imprisoned. Plus the fines for drinking and driving are very high.”

Rampath said for the year between January and August, there have been 64 road fatalities, as compared to the same period last year, which saw 72 road deaths.

The 64 deaths included 28 drivers, 11 passengers, 19 pedestrians, two motorcyclists and four bicyclists.

Noting the high pedestrian and driver deaths, Rampath said the police are continuing a public education drive to change the thinking of people using the road.

“If we as human beings display better behaviour, then the country would be better. We as police are not here to continue to look and see if you are doing something wrong, we also want to be able to stop you and commend you for staying in the traffic and not driving on the shoulder or driving recklessly,” Rampath said.