Young entrepreneurs grow through SEED programme

Photo: Roger Jacob

Twenty-year-old Marcus Hosein now hopes he can open a welding shop and pass on his trade to other youths in his community.

He received a cheque for $12,000 yesterday at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services grant distribution ceremony for the Sowing Empowerment through Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) programme.

Hosein said, "This is the field I started in secondary school, and I will like to have my own business. I want to go further with my trade.

"I am happy my uncle introduced me to the programme. and with the skills I have obtained through the ministry and Central Bank I would like to expand my trade."

Another recipien. who only gave her name as Crystal from Diego Martin. said she intend to use the grant to start up a sewing shop.

“I am now equipped with management skills to open my own small business.

"I really want to thank the ministry for having this programme to assist those who need that extra help to start up a business. Today I am truly grateful for this start to my new business, all thanks to the ministry.”

At the grant distribution at the Government Campus, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, a total of 67 recipients received cheques up to $15,000, amounting to an estimated $1,005,000.