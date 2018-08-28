Vikings in Republic J’Ouvert

Sharing joy at the launch of the Republic Day Invaders J’Ouvert Jump Up are NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters, left, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and Invaders’ manager Michael Din Chong.

REPUBLIC DAY will see an invasion of Vikings through the streets of Woodbrook as the Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra and Woodbrook steelbands host the fourth edition of the Invaders Traditional J’Ouvert Jump Up on September 24.

This was divulged by Invaders’ manager Michael Din Chong, during the launch of the event at the president’s box at the Queen’s Park Oval, Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, last Tuesday.

Din Chong said though the event is free, over the years, Invaders has had to rely on corporate sponsorship, the support of the participating bands, strategic partnerships and contributions from the public. But in an effort to make the event self-sustainable, for the first time costume packages will be available. “The funds from this would go towards offsetting the costs of producing the event,” Din Chong said.

For $200, patrons can get a simple Viking costume which include a Viking hat with horns, branded T-shirt and cup.

Since the event began three years ago it has grown in popularity with pan aficionados. Din Chong said: “It is nostalgia, our culture. The financial returns can in no way compensate for it. It’s a gift to the Republic.”

He introduced Eventology as its lead partner responsible for the co-ordination and production of the event since 2015. Its general manager Colin Greaves said corporate citizens have a responsibility to support positive cultural events such as this, that keep the community alive.

He said Eventology’s main objectives are to preserve traditions of J’Ouvert, ole mas and "push pan" music, paint, mud and powder, but by and large, clean fun and no defacing of walls.

Greaves said while they are looking for more participation in the event, he is urging masqueraders to take responsibility and clean up after themselves at the end of the event. He also encouraged other businesses in the community to get on board and help the event grow, whether it is through its service support or financial. He said: “This is an opportunity to grow a new national festival that is uniquely Trinbagonian and we think that with all hands on deck, it would be a success for years to come.”

The Invaders J’Ouvert features Woodbrook bands playing music while being pushed on racks through the streets by masqueraders. The event encourages people to wear traditional J’Ouvert wear and make a statement through "ole mas" presentations.

Apart from Invaders, other participating bands are MHTL Starlift, Hadco Phase II, Nutrien Silver Stars, Brimblers and Angostura Newtown Playboys. St James Tripolians, Sapophonics and Massy All Stars will keep the action pumping in the panyard.

The jump up starts at Invaders’ panyard at 147 Tragarete Road, then proceeds east before turning left onto Gray Street, followed by another left onto Sweet Briar Road this time heading west, then a right onto Elizabeth Street, followed by a left turn onto St Clair Avenue, left on Kavanagh Street and a last left turn on Tragarete Road heading back to the panyard.

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez congratulated Invaders and Eventology for the staging of the event, saying they brought good life to the city of PoS, that has benefitted Woodbrook residents.

He then boldly stated: “To preserve the traditions we must support our steelband. I, as mayor, am going to promote steelband throughout the year, on a weekly basis on Ariapita Avenue, and will be looking to get the youths in pan involved.”

Martinez also said he will be working with Unesco to brand Port of Spain as the city of music.