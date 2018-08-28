TTRNA: Health ministry spending good money behind bad project

Wendy Ali

A meeting which was scheduled to address health and safety concerns, and challenges encountered daily by nurses at the Port of Spain General Hospital has been postponed until further notice, says CEO of the North West Regional Health Authority Wendy Ali.

Speaking with Newsday today, Ali said the authority will continue to have discussion with the TT Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) about issues which is talking place at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

“A meeting was scheduled for last Thursday to deal with the health and safety issues but it was jointly agreed on to be postponed. We have addressed their concerns in an indirect manner for now. The TTRNA agreed to postpone the meeting at this point."

Meanwhile, President of the TT Registered Nurses Association, Idi Stewart said, "The ministry has already indicated to us that they are going to be retro-fitting the Central Block and the association is totally against that decision. The ministry is just spending good money behind a bad project, wasting money. The building needs to be demolished and a new building needs to replace the old one at the Central Block which has been an issue for the past nine years.”