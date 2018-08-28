TT graduates selected to study in UK

Caroline Alcock, Deputy High Commissioner with Chevening Scholarship awardees; Jean Claude Cournard for Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Edinburgh and Chinaka Holder for Master of Science in Organisational Change and Development at the University of Manchester, during the presentations ceremony, The residence of the British High Commissioner, Maraval. Monday, August27, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Two TT graduates have been offered Chevening Scholarships by the British High Commission to study in the UK to develop their chosen skills and bring back that knowledge to their country.

Chinaka Holder from Tobago and Jean-Claude Cournand from Trinidad were chosen from among 50,000 applicants worldwide, of whom 5,000 were interviewed. They now join 1,763 other selected scholars from 141 countries chosen to study in the UK.

Holder, a training officer at the Business Development Unit, wanted to bring back new strategies and measures to help TT, especially Tobago, in development and the economy. She has chosen to study for a master of science degree in organisation and change and development at the University of Manchester.

Cournand will do an MSc in entrepreneurship and innovation at the University of Edinburgh. He has worked with the British High Commission through the NGO he founded, the 2 Cents Movement, on tackling gender issues in TT.

The two were issued with their documents at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Maraval by acting High Commissioner Caroline Alcock.