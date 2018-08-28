TKR help Beaton as he remodels his action Guyanese pacer trains with CPL champions

Ronsford Beaton

THE Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are not only focusing on winning the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), but helping one of their very own correct his bowling action.

Ronsford Beaton played a key role in helping TKR win the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League, finishing the tournament with 11 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.71.

The West Indies selectors noticed his performances in the 2017 CPL, and chose him for the West Indies One Day International series against New Zealand in December 2017.

Unfortunately in that series he was reported for a suspect bowling action and has not played any cricket since. Beaton may not play at any stage of the 2018 CPL for TKR, but has been training with the team as he waits for his bowling results.

The Guyanese fast bowler thanked TKR for supporting him during his downtime. “I must say hats off to the (team) organisers and the captain (Dwayne Bravo) on the onus of having me back here. (I have) been out of cricket for awhile doing some remedial work on my action, but it is a good feeling to be back here with the team,” Beaton told Newsday at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Sunday night.

Beaton said the process has been difficult in trying to fix his action, but says he has the right people supporting him. “It was frustrating, I had to make up my mind to do a lot of bowling – which I did. Lucky me, I have my family behind me supporting me, (along with) good friends. Outside of my family and friends, I have some other good people supporting me, giving me good encouragement.

I have been working much harder, it was challenging but I am still going through the process to be perfect, but so far so good.”

Beaton wants to return to cricket as soon as possible and is eager to be cleared.

“As soon as my results come out, I am looking to be back on the park.”

The 25 year old pacer is eyeing a return in the Regional Super50 tournament later this year. He hopes a good performance can lead to a place in the West Indies team for the World Cup from May to June next year in England and Wales. “You have the Regional Super50 in October, so I am looking forward to that tournament. We all know that is the tournament selectors will be looking to pick their team for the World Cup next year, so I am looking to be part of that.”

Asked what West Indies fans can expect from him in the future, Beaton said, “Last year was definitely my best year. The fans could just look out for something different...and hopefully they get accustomed to it and they like it.”