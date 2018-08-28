THA opens first community residence for children

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, centre, cuts the ribbon to open Tobago’s first Community Residence for Children last week Thursday. Others in photo are from left, Dawn George, board member, and Hanif Benjamin, Chairman of the Children’s Authority, Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington, Dianne Baker-Henry, Administrator, Division of Health, Hazel Thompson-Ahye, Deputy Chairman - Chidren’s Authority, Dr Maria Dillon -Remy, Chairman, Facilities Review Committee (Homes for Children) and Bishop Robinson C Alleyne of the Healing Tabernacle Ministries.

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles is calling on Tobagonians to commit themselves to taking responsibility for the care and development of children on the island.

Charles, speaking at the commissioning of the Community Residence for Children last Thursday, Charles said it was important to provide the maximum standard of quality in education, medical services and quality of care at homes around the island.

“If we cannot do that we will create frustration, humiliation that would affect social behaviour, deviancy and who knows, crime and criminals,” he said.

Charles added it is also important for Tobago to do what is required to meet the standards of the services under the remit of the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.

Charles recalled the stabbing death of Ankel Thomas,25, of Lambeau, last week Tuesday, stating that proper intervention would have changed the outcome of the incident.

Noting a video circulating on social media showing Thomas and another man in an altercation, arguing about marijuana, Charles, encouraging public responsibility for the lives of children, said “one has been lost to us but things would be different if he had the time to be rehabilitated.

“Also, in the not too distant future either a he, she or they would be incarcerated for that murder and again we may lose more that could have contributed to the development of this society. Prevention would have contributed to the outcome.”

Addresssing Kern Walker, Manager of the newly opened Residence at the event, Charles told him that “… you have the tremendous burden to adhere to quality, provide opportunities and an expected duty of care so that we don’t lose them.”

Hanif Benjamin, Chairman of the Children’s Authority, also speaking at the event, noted the importance of intervention by the authorities to protect the island’s children and their future.

He congratulated the Division of Health on the establishment of its first Children’s Residence, and praised thecommitment to the children of Tobago, describing its efforts as “undoubtedly a priority” to provide an alternative care in the form of a safe home to children who are exposed to a risky environment. He also stressed the importance of licensing and inspection of community residences to deliver suitable care and services to the island’s children.

“The work we do treats to motivate and develop the minds of people who will go on to become members of our society, therefore I encourage us to work together. Our dream is that each resident will operate on a model in which individualised care is provided to the children. The caregivers and managers of the home are certainly aware for the children the residence represent stability,” he said.

The residence will house children ages 1-17.

Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington, speaking at the event, noted that while there were several administrative challenges, she was pleased to participate in the opening of the residence, which she described as “history in the making.”

“The Executive Council agreed to this collaboration between the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and the Division and through the directive of the Chief Secretary … we thought it was necessary to provide care and support for children in need,” she said.

She said the facility can house 12 children and was established within the guidelines and standards of the Children’s Authority. She said it would be monitored by the Facilities Review Committee- Homes for Children, led by Dr Maria Dillon-Remy.