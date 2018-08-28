Rethinking development

THE EDITOR: The results of the labour of citizens determine a country’s wealth. A large manufacturing base is vital, improved by the service industry. Nationalists believe in reasonable tariffs that protect a country’s industries.

Free trade is harmful to a nation’s wealth because it favours multinationals over regular citizens. Foreign investors are usually given exorbitant concessions – such as tax exemptions – that allow them to compete unfairly with local businesses.

Multinationals are not concerned about a country’s development and the welfare of its citizens. They care primarily about making huge profits. Free trade weakens old nationalities and eliminates the small businessmen and favours large multinationals. The promise of more jobs, if delivered, usually results in low-paying ones.

Free trade functions to equalise the masses (locals) while elevating the elite and their acquiescent politicians. Most countries’ political leaders like direct foreign investment because most times they benefit personally with kickbacks. They get foreign exchange to make the economy grow and praise the amount of jobs that will be created but is it a fair exchange?

Big business usually gets ten to 100 times what it gives. If foreign direct investment is to truly benefit a nation, political leaders must get a better deal. It’s not easy because they usually put one nation against another in a race to the bottom. “Nation X offered me this, what do you have to offer?” Countries like China that have been able to use foreign direct investment encourage partnerships with Chinese nationals and demand more, such as technology transfer.

Foreign direct investment should stimulate the target country’s economic development, creating a more conducive environment for the investor and benefits for the local industry. Foreign direct investment creates new jobs, as investors build new companies in the target country and create new opportunities. This leads to an increase in income and more buying power to the people, which in turn leads to an economic boost.

However, many developing countries have experienced that foreign direct investment has resulted in modern-day economic colonialism, which exposes host countries and leaves them vulnerable to exploitation by foreign companies. Although foreign investment is ripe with opportunities, it is also fraught with danger.

When TT’s politicians talk about foreign investment, they only say the good things, which usually leads to nationals being exploited because they were sold a dream and were not told the truth. It is a double-edged sword.

The World Trade Organization was created “to advance the interests of private agribusiness companies.” It is not answerable to any nation’s laws. The WTO can foist disciplinary penalties or other measures on member countries that violate its regulations. It can force countries to accept genetically modified crops.

The WHO is the evolution of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade created on January 1, 1995. Large countries like the US have ignored the WHO rulings (such as the case brought against her by Antigua and Barbuda), but small or powerless countries must obey or else. It usually acts as a justifier for the powerful.

In short, small states need to rethink all these international organisations designed by developed countries for their benefit. We were not the architect of the international organisations and we rarely benefit from them. They are usually instruments of powerful nations.

Globalization was not designed to benefit labourers (regular citizens), it was designed to benefit capital (big business). The benefit to the ordinary person is just a veneer to justify big business making exuberant profits on the backs of the masses.

BRIAN E PLUMMER via e-mail