Quake shows role of architects Nine join profession

File photo: Last Wednesday, Massy Stores employees repaired glass windows which shattered at the West Mall, Westmoorings outlet during Tuesday’s 6.9 earthquake. FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

Last week's earthquake showed the key role of architects, professionals who design buildings and supervise their construction, said a statement yesterday from the Board of Architecture of TT (BOATT).

On Thursday at 5.30pm, BOATT and the TT Institute of Architects (TTIA) will jointly host an induction ceremony at which architectural registration certificates will be issued and full membership of the TTIA conferred on nine new architects. The biennial ceremony will take place on the rooftop of Savannah East, 11 Queens Park East, Port of Spain.

The statement said, “In light of recent earthquakes the chairman of the BoATT and the President of the TTIA will emphasise the significance of the role of the architect in society and underscore the importance of the engagement of registered professionals in the design of new buildings and public spaces and in the renovation of existing buildings in TT.”

The BOATT, established by Parliament under the Architecture Act 1992, grants the right to use the protected title “registered architect,” which assures clients they are competent to provide professional services and protect the public interest.