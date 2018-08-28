Police investigating alleged Long Circular clothing store ‘robbery’

Photo by Enrique Assoon

Officers of the Special Branch and the Western Division Task Force are investigating the circumstances behind an alleged robbery at a clothing store in Long Circular Mall today.

The police told Newsday, at around midday, a clerk at the store noticed a man acting suspiciously and told him to leave. The man reporedly ran out of the store and the clerk along with customers chased and caught him. Police from the Special Branch and the St James CID went to the scene and found the man, however no weapons or articles of clothing were found on him.

