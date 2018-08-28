No cost on new ferry

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan at the post cabinet media briefing held at the diplomatic center St Anns. Photo: Rohan Sinanan

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday said it will take approximately two months before there is any feedback about a fast ferry which the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) is seeking to source for the seabridge.

An advertisement issued by Nidco said the company was seeking to procure a high-speed passenger/vehicle catamaran to be engaged on a time charter for two years with an option for an additional year.

The tender closes on October 26. The specifications for this ferry include an 800-1,000 passenger capacity, 250-300 cars, length between 90 and100 metres and speed of 33-38 knots.

At last Thursday’s Conversation with the Prime Minister forum at the Scarborough Library, Sinanan spoke about this vessel. which he said would support the Galleons Passage and the TT Spirit on the seabridge. He reminded the audience that Cabinet had approved the purchase of two brand-new fast ferries from Australia for the seabridge.

The Prime Minister said these ferries will arrive in TT in mid-2020 and there would be ferry services to Tobago from Port of Spain and Toco. He reiterated the Galleons Passage is not a fast ferry.

The crew for the Galleons Passage arrived in TT last week and are familiarising themselves with the vessel, which is scheduled to do a trial run to Tobago this week.

Last Thursday, Sinanan said, “"If everything goes well we are hoping that by the third week, the vessel should be put into work."